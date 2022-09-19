Flames re-sign Brett Ritchie on new contract: report

Don’t get a new jersey just yet: the Brett Ritchie era with the Calgary Flames has another chapter.

“Hearing the Flames and Brett Ritchie are closing in on signing a one-year deal,” Sportsnet’s Eric Francis tweeted on Monday afternoon.

No contract details are yet to be reported, but a bit of speculation would hazard that it’s not the most expensive deal either. Ritchie signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Flames last summer, and has never signed longer than a two-year deal past his initial entry-level deal.

It’s safe to say the Flames aren’t exactly expecting a ton of offence out of this contract.

Ritchie had three goals, an assist and a plus-minus of -6 in 41 games in 2021-22.

Ritchie hasn’t hit more than 15 points in a season since 2016-17, when he put up career highs of 16 goals and eight assists with the Dallas Stars.

In total, he skated 399 minutes with Calgary last season, averaging just 9:43 of ice time per night, while stepping out for an average of just over 14 shifts a game, per Hockey-Reference.

Since being drafted in 2011, Ritchie has played eight seasons for the Flames, Stars, and Bruins. He’s picked up 42 goals and 30 assists in 341 games, while also picking up 230 penalty minutes along the way.