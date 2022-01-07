Flames' Blake Coleman greets daughter in the most adorable way (VIDEO)

Hitting the road didn’t stop Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman from getting in some special daddy-daughter time.

Coleman, in the back half of a four-game road trip, caught up with daughter Charlie for a little pre-game pump-up in advance of a 4-1 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

With Coleman’s daughter in the front row, the adorable interaction included a fist bump, high five, and even a kiss through the glass. Blake’s wife, Jordan Coleman, posted a video of the cute interaction to her Instagram story.

Charlie and Jordan made the trip to Tampa to be alongside Blake, who received his Stanley Cup ring from the Lightning. He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 23 games to help the Lightning to back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.