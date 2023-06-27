Flames' Backlund wins King Clancy Memorial Trophy for charity work

The Calgary Flames will be walking away from the NHL Awards with some hardware after all.

On Monday night in Nashville, Flames forward Mikael Backlund was honoured with the NHL’s King Clancy Award, beating out the New York Islanders’ Anders Lee and Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse.

The annual Trophy recognizes a player who exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made charitable contributions to their community.

Backlund has supported the ALS Society of Alberta in honour of his mother-in-law, who died from the disease. It also hits close to home for the Flames organization, as assistant general manager Chris Snow has been battling the disease for the past four years. Backlund and his wife have helped raise over $400,000 towards the cause and have welcomed many families to Flames home games.

Backlund also serves as an ambassador for both Kids Cancer Care and Special Olympics Calgary.

“I’ve always been inspired by people who help others that struggle,” Backlund said. “I am aware that I have been given the opportunity to live a privileged life and know that a small gesture from me can mean the world to other people.”

“I’m very honoured and humbled to receive this award,” Backlund said. “A little gesture from us can be a big thing in someone else’s world.”

The award winner Backlund receives a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choice, while the other two will receive a donation of $5,000.

Backlund has 185 goals, 307 assists and a plus-minus of +66 in 908 games for the Flames in his career, having spent his whole career in Calgary after being picked by the team in the first round of the 2007 draft.