Flames' Backlund not committing to extension before seeing team success

Until an extension is signed, Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund will be forced to answer many questions on the matter.

That was the case on Wednesday, when the Swedish centreman spoke with Flames media after arriving back in Calgary. Much talk has surrounded the 34-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract and expressed hesitancy at an extension months ago. While he seems more open to it now, he isn’t in any rush to get something done.

“Winning is a big factor,” Backlund said. “If we have a really good season and things feel really good, the mood is different and everyone is excited and everyone fits in and everything works, and we’re contending to be a top three team [in the division] going into the second half, that would be a big thing for me.”

Backlund did express excitement about the upcoming season, which could be attributed to a new coaching staff being in place. He admitted earlier this offseason that there was “negative leadership” under Darryl Sutter, while MacKenzie Weegar explained that Backlund and Sutter would often engage in “f*ck you” matches.

Though things may not have been pretty behind the scenes, Backlund was one of few bright spots for the Flames last season. While always a dependable two-way forward, he found new heights in his offensive game, registering 19 goals and a career-high 56 points in 82 outings.

From the sounds of things, Backlund, the Flames’ longest-tenured player, will entertain an extension if the team has more success than a season ago. That is a much more likely scenario than many believe, as several on this roster are in store for bounce-back seasons. If they can get back to the level of play they are capable of, general manager Craig Conroy can likely get Backlund locked up.