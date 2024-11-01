"Fight those tears": Flames' Backlund preparing for emotional night

Calgary Flames fans are going to be sure to let Mikael Backlund know what he means to the city this evening.

Backlund hit a major milestone on Wednesday night, becoming just the second player in franchise history to skate in 1,000 games with a Flames uniform. He received plenty of recognition from his teammates and even some friends who flew in, but he didn’t quite get the ceremony he deserved, given that the game was in Utah. That will change tonight.

From Sweden with love 🇸🇪 6 of Mikael Backlund’s best friends flew in for the captain’s milestone night! pic.twitter.com/QmiIJV3Vum — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 30, 2024

Backlund and the Flames are set to return to the Saddledome tonight after a brief two-game road trip. While their ultimate goal is to end a four-game losing streak, the Flames captain knows there will be quite the reception for him beforehand.

“I’m an emotional person, but I got it from my dad,” Backlund chuckled. “He’s going to have a hard time standing there tonight without [crying]. I’ve seen him cry every time I’ve scored since I was playing Timbits, and even when my sister scored a goal. Myself too, when my kids do something, I get pretty emotional. I’m going to have to fight those tears away a little bit. It’s going to be emotional, for sure.”

While everybody in the Flames’ dressing room admires Backlund, head coach Ryan Huska seems to particularly light up whenever he gets the opportunity to talk about him. The two have a lengthy history, with Huska having coached Backlund during the 2008-09 season with the Kelowna Rockets.

“I think the [reception] will be a strong one,” Huska said. “He’s played 1,000 games for the same franchise, same organization. I’ve talked about loyalty before, I think it goes both ways, and I think people recognize that. Sometimes a player has a choice, and he’s always chosen the Flames. I think fans will recognize that and they’ll give him the salute he deserves.”

Though there had been some rumblings that Backlund was considering joining a contender, he instead proved that loyalty to the Flames organization by signing a two-year extension during last year’s training camp.

“It means the world to me and my family. We’re so proud to call ourselves Calgarians. It’s our home,” Backlund said. “It feels really, really special to do it just with Calgary. It’s an honour to play 1,000 games for the Calgary Flames.”

While playing 1,000 NHL games is no easy achievement, Backlund, to the surprise of nobody, gave many others credit rather than himself when asked how he’s managed to reach the milestone.

“There’s some luck, some good help with teammates and coaches along the way. Some good mentors and good advice, and just having a lot of good people around you.”

Backlund, who has five points on the season, will centre the Flames’ second line tonight with Blake Coleman and Matt Coronato on his wings. Puck drop against Jacob Markstrom and the New Jersey Devils is set for 7 pm MT.