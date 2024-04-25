Flames' Rasmus Andersson and wife Tessa welcome second child

There is some very exciting news for the Calgary Flames organization today, as Rasmus Andersson and his wife Tessa welcomed a baby girl to the world yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Andersson (@tessaiandersson)

“Welcome to the world our sweet Lucy,” Tessa wrote on Instagram. “Born 24/04/24.”

This is the happy couple’s second child, as their son, Benji, was born on August 17 in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Andersson (@tessaiandersson)



Tessa first publicly revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram this past January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Andersson (@tessaiandersson)

“Can’t wait to watch Benji become a big brother in 2024,” she wrote. “We are so excited to meet our little girl and for everything to come this year. Happy new year everyone!”

Andersson and Tessa have been together for several years, and became engaged in December of 2020. They were married a short time later, officially tying the knot the very next July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tessa Andersson (@tessaiandersson)



With the Flames failing to make the playoffs this season, some were wondering if Andersson would head to Prague to suit up for Team Sweden at the World Championships. When doing his end-of-season media availability, however, he said it wasn’t going to be possible this year given that Tessa was expecting any day.

Though his offensive production dipped, Andersson was solid once again in 2023-24, registering 39 points in 78 games. Locked up for two more seasons on a cap hit of $4.55 million, he is expected to continue to play a big role on the Flames’ back end going forward.