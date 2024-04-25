"Best I've seen Dustin play": Flames' Wolf shines in AHL return

After a solid end to the season with the Calgary Flames, Dustin Wolf was hopeful to keep things rolling with the Calgary Wranglers for the AHL playoffs. So far, so good on that front.

The Wranglers had an up-and-down 2023-24 season, due in large part to the fact that several from their lineup wound up spending big stretches with the Flames. As a result, they finished seventh in the Pacific Division, drawing a tough first-round matchup against a very good Tucson Roadrunners team.

The one thing boding well for the Wranglers was that, with the Flames missing playoffs, they were able to have four players return to their lineup: Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka, Ilya Solovyov, and, of course, Wolf.

Having all four back gave this team a serious boost, as they were able to take a 1-0 series lead with a win in Tucson last night. While all four had big impacts, it should come as no surprise that the bunch of the best was Wolf, who stopped all 46 shots fired his way in the 2-0 victory

Dustin Wolf makes an incredible save! HOLY! #Wranglers 🎥: AHL TV pic.twitter.com/fwF39upokI — FlamesNation (@FlamesNation) April 25, 2024

“Probably the best I’ve ever seen Dustin play,” head coach Trent Cull said postgame. “It’s almost hard to believe some of the saves he was making there today to keep us in the game and keep us in those situations. I think it’s awesome. I think it’s just great.”

Dominating performances at the AHL level are nothing new for Wolf. The recently turned 23-year-old was named goalie of the year in his first and second seasons as a pro and was awarded league MVP in 2022-23. He was solid once again during his time with the Wranglers this season, registering a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage (SV%) in 36 outings.

“I felt good,” Wolf said after last night’s game had wrapped up. “I’ve played in quite a few games the last couple months. It felt good to come back here. This is the playoffs, best time of the year. You want to put your best foot forward, and [I’m] obviously happy that happened.”

Hear from Dustin Wolf after his stellar 46 save shutout performance. pic.twitter.com/sCYuzcxpua — x – Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) April 25, 2024

Coronato also made a big impact, icing the game on an empty netter with just over 40 seconds remaining. Klapka also found his way onto the scoresheet, logging an assist on a second-period goal from Cole Schwindt.

The Wranglers will be back in action tomorrow night, where they will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Roadrunners. Puck drop is set for 7 pm MT.