Flames' Andersson not happy with NHL's decision to ban Pride Tape

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson is not at all impressed with the NHL’s decision to ban Pride Tape.

The NHL made the call earlier this offseason to remove Pride-themed nights moving forward. While that move was already highly criticized, the league went a step further this week by prohibiting teams from using Pride Tape this coming season. Those who would have chosen to wear Pride Tape would have been doing so on their own accord, and are quite frustrated by the fact they will no longer have the choice to do so. Andersson made his thoughts on the matter crystal clear when speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

“It sucks,” the Flames defenceman said. “It’s something that’s close to my heart and something I would love to support, but it is what it is.

“[The tape] is a sensitive subject for some people. I don’t understand why. It’s not just Pride Tape, it’s Hockey Fights Cancer, that’s a big one… we’ve got to find different ways to support it. It’s something so natural to me, so I don’t understand it.”

Andersson has always participated in the Flames Pride Night and has spoken about his support on the matter in the past. While many players in the league opt to stay quiet on such matters to avoid any controversy, the 26-year-old has never had any sort of issue speaking up for what he believes in.

Andersson isn’t the only NHLer to voice his disproval of these new regulations, as Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said earlier in the day he wishes players were able to continue showing support if they wish to do so.

From the NHL’s perspective, it is looking to remove some of the controversy some players faced when they chose not to participate in Pride-themed nights last season. With this decision, however, they have angered others within the league, which may cause them to second-guess the move.