Flames allowed sold-out crowds at Saddledome beginning next week

Sold-out crowds of 19,289 spectators will return to Calgary Flames home games and other sporting events in Alberta beginning March 1, the province announced Saturday.

Masks will no longer be required at games either.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Saturday the province will be removing almost all COVID-19 restrictions come March 1.

“All signs here, and across the world, suggest the worst of COVID-19 is behind us,” Kenney said. “The pressure on our health care system is easing.

“There is no evidence at this point to suggest that our transition to normal is negatively affecting our health care system.”

Kenney added that “Alberta is not alone in this approach” of approaching COVID-19 with an endemic lens.

As part of the announcement, indoor and outdoor social gathering limits have been lifted, and indoor masking is no longer required.

The Flames have been playing with 50% capacity restrictions at Scotiabank Saddledome since December. The Flames last hosted a game with available 100% capacity on December 11, 2021.

Calgary will welcome the Montreal Canadiens on March 3 and Edmonton Oilers on March 7 as the first two games back at full capacaity.

“It’ll be great,” Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane said. “Obviously 50% is better than 0%, but it’ll be nice to finally get back to 100% and have the C of Red there.”

The Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Roughnecks, as well as the Edmonton Oilers and Edmonton Oil Kings will also be allowed to play at 100% capacity.