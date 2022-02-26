"STOP IT!!!" Flames' Zadorov speaks out against war in Ukraine

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov took to Instagram on Friday to voice his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No war,” Zadorov posted, with a caption reading, “STOP IT!!!”

He also shared the message via Instagram story with an emoji of the Ukrainian flag and the prayer emoji.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring eastern European country of Ukraine on Thursday. Troops raided the border by land, air, and sea, forcing civilians to evacuate and shelter themselves.

Zadorov represented Russia in the 2019 and 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He also competed in the 2014 World Junior Championship.

He has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 43 games this season.

Zadorov’s message came one day after Alex Ovechkin voiced a similar opposition.

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world,” Ovechkin said.