Coveted Flames AHL coach Mitch Love hired by another team: report

Mitch Love is no longer part of the Calgary Flames organization.

As reported by Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, Love will be joining the Washington Capitals as an assistant coach. The 39-year-old was said to be in talks with a number of NHL teams for an assistant role after the Flames’ hiring of Ryan Huska.

Love was considered a frontrunner for the Flames’ head coaching position, but newly appointed general manager Craig Conroy elected to go with Huska instead. When asked why Love didn’t get the role, Conroy admitted that his lack of experience at the NHL level was the main factor.

“I told Mitch, and I’ll be honest today… I think he needs a little time in the NHL,” Conroy said. “Even as a player, when I went from the American League to the NHL, there is a step and a learning curve. To just get thrust into that without going through it, that’s not fair to him.”

Love served as the head coach of the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers over the past two seasons, marking his first time behind the bench at the pro level. Huska, meanwhile, has served as the Flames’ assistant coach for the past five seasons.

Despite Love’s lack of experience, he has caught the eyes of many thanks to his immediate success at the AHL level. Over those two seasons, he amassed an impressive 96-33-11 record. That success earned him the AHL coach of the year in both seasons and many believed he was next in line for the Flames’ head coaching gig.

With the Capitals, Love will join a team looking to shake off a disappointing season in which they missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years. Their coaching staff went through a significant change, as Peter Laviolette was fired at the season’s end and has been replaced by Spencer Carbery.