The Calgary Flames made one final move ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk from the San Jose Sharks.

In exchange, the Flames have sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Sharks.

Okhotiuk was selected 61st overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 draft. He joined the Sharks through a blockbuster trade with saw Timo Meier head to New Jersey at last year’s trade deadline.

Appearing in a career-high 43 games with the Sharks this season, the left-handed defenceman has a goal and eight points while averaging 16:27 in ice time. He is in the final year of his entry-level contract with a cap hit of $798,167, and will come an RFA at seasons end.

This marks the sixth trade the Flames have made this season, as they have dealt Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, and Nikita Zadorov. To make up for some of those losses, general manager Craig Conroy has added several defencemen recently in Brayden Pachal, Joel Hanley, and now Okhotiuk.

They also made a minor swap late last night, sending Emilio Pettersen to the Dallas Stars.

Joining the Flames will be a good opportunity for Okhotiuk to showcase himself, as they will need to add some defencemen to their roster heading into the 2024-25 season. If he is able to impress Ryan Huska and the rest of the coaching staff, he may be able to secure himself a one-way deal this summer.

The Flames next game will come tomorrow afternoon in a 2:00 pm MT puck drop. There is no word yet on if Okhotiuk will be in the lineup, though we should hear more later today.