Flames trade Emilio Pettersen to Dallas ahead of deadline day

The Calgary Flames have made yet another trade ahead of deadline day.

This one’s a little more minor than other recent moves by Craig Conroy, as the Flames GM has shipped Emilio Pettersen to the Dallas Stars. The Flames receive 23-year-old centre Riley Damiani in return.

A fifth-round draft pick by the Stars in 2018, Damiani has seven games of NHL experience, but has toiled in the minors for the entirety of the past two seasons. The Mississauga, Ontario native has 23 points (10-13-23) in 53 AHL games this season.

Damiani is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds, but has good speed.

More to come…