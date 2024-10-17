Former Calgary Flame Al MacInnis was quick to crack a joke following Sidney Crosby’s 1,600th point last night.

Crosby, who is continuing to produce elite numbers at the age of 37, hit the major milestone during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 6-5 win over the Buffalo Sabres. He becomes just the 10th player in NHL history to hit the marker, and is now just 39 points shy of Joe Sakic for ninth all-time.

With three Stanley Cups and many individual accolades, Crosby is considered the best player to ever come out of Nova Scotia. Considered by everybody aside from the MacInnis household, that is.

Congrats to the 2nd best player to come out of Nova Scotia on 1,600 pts. 👍 https://t.co/H6sxqXWXBU — Al MacInnis (@AMacInnis2) October 17, 2024

“Congrats to the [second] best player to come out of Nova Scotia on 1,600 points,” MacInnis wrote on X.

Despite the heavy sarcasm, MacInnis was certainly no slouch and remains one of the best to come out of Nova Scotia. The 61-year-old Hall of Famer spent the first 803 games of his career with the Flames, before suiting up for an additional 613 with the St. Louis Blues.

Known for his heavy shot, MacInnis registered 340 goals and 1,274 points in his NHL career. He also helped lead the Flames to their only Stanley Cup championship back in 1989, winning the Conn Smythe thanks to an outstanding 31 points in just 22 games.

MacInnis currently sits second all-time in NHL scoring amongst players born in Nova Scotia and will continue to hold onto that spot for some time. That said, Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon currently has 906 points of his own, and, barring injury, should surpass the longtime defenceman before his career is said and done.

A title MacInnis does hold onto is being the best Flames defenceman of all time. His 822 points during his time in the organization top all blue liners who have dawned the flaming C, and are good enough for third all-time amongst all positions, trailing only Jarome Iginla (1,095) and Theo Fleury (830).