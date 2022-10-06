A hit anthology TV series will soon be back in Alberta filming its fifth season, and some serious star power is coming with it.

FX’s Fargo premiered in 2014, helmed by Billy Bob Thornton and Colin Hanks.

Each season switches time, setting, and characters, with the upcoming season taking place in 2019 and set in the upper Midwest.

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), the fifth season of Fargo is set to start filming in Calgary and the surrounding area on October 17, wrapping up in mid-April of 2023.

Season five is also shaping up to be a big one. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, is among three major cast additions for Fargo.

Joining him in the popular show is Lamorne Morris. The former New Girl star was most recently in Woke, which aired for two seasons on Hulu.

Richa Moorjani is another major addition to the cast. She recently wrapped up production on the fourth and final season of the Netflix dramedy Never Have I Ever.

Other cast members include Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, according to a report by Entertainment Weekly.

The popular FX show is returning to Calgary after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.

No official premiere date for the new season has been announced.

This is the latest major shoot to come to Alberta after HBO’s The Last of Us spent a huge amount of time filming in the province from 2021 to 2022.

With files from Peter Klein