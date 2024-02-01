Calgary was just named a top place for filmmakers to live and work

"The Last of Us" (hbo.com) | Okotoks, Alberta (JZAerial Inc/Shutterstock)

Calgary continues to solidify its place as a leader in the film industry and a new ranking is highlighting its growing global reputation.

Moviemaker just released its list of best places for filmmakers to live and work in 2024 and Calgary was ranked among the top 10. The list includes 25 North American cities, with other Canadian cities like Vancouver and Toronto also making the cut.

Calgary has moved up in the rankings since placing 10th in 2022. Last year, it came in at number eight and it holds that spot again for 2o24.

Luke Azevedo, the vice president of creative industries and operations, and Calgary film commissioner at Calgary Economic Development, says filmmakers continue to be attracted to the city for a variety of reasons.

“Calgary consistently earns its spot on the global stage as a renowned destination for creative talent by intentionally implementing a film-friendly approach that attracts and supports world-class productions of any scale.”

He also applauds the training programs available to budding filmmakers in Calgary.

“These productions can access award-winning talent across a variety of creative specialties, thanks to the programs available at SAIT, Bow Valley College, the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University.”

Azevedo and Mayor Jyoti Gondek recently returned from a trip to LA where they met with industry giants and streaming services to discuss the film and TV industry in the region. Following that trip, Azevedo said we can expect new production announcements for Calgary very soon.