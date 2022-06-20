Staying in a theme room at Fantasyland Hotel is a bucket list experience and a new theme room at the iconic hotel is a must-see.

The hotel is certainly one of the most unique in the entire world, boasting 120 theme rooms inside in addition to regular rooms.

Some of the best-known theme rooms are Space, Igloo, Truck, Pirate and now Gothic Princess can be added to that list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasyland Hotel (@fantasyland_hotel)

You might also like: We stayed in the hotel at North America's largest mall and the theme rooms are WILD (PHOTOS)

These are the best theme rooms in Fantasyland Hotel that you have to stay in (PHOTOS)

The enormous new Speeders Edmonton location is now open

The hotel says the room is eerily designed with all black and red colour schemes with gold metallic accents, featuring unique details from Swarovski crystal chandeliers to a haunting skeleton carriage driver.

A luxurious two-person jacuzzi is also in the room, as well as gothic velvet balloon chairs and a tantra chair.

So, there you have it. When you book at Fantasyland Hotel not only are you getting the chance to stay in a room that you *almost* don’t want to leave because it’s just so cool, but you are also just an elevator ride away from getting out and exploring what West Edmonton Mall has to offer.

With options like Galaxyland, the Waterpark, mini-golf, ice skating, bowling and of course shopping at your fingertips during your stay, a stay at Fantasyland Hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind stay.