The fall forecast for Alberta is out, and we are in for a treat

Fall in Alberta can be tough to forecast and might mean gorgeous foliage for weeks or an abrupt early taste of winter, with kids trick-or-treating in snow pants.

The forecast for the fall season has been released by The Weather Network, and it’s shaping up to be more of a treat than a trick for Alberta.

Thanks to strong El Nino conditions, September, October, and November are set to be especially bumpy for most of the country.

As a result, a vast amount of Canada will be smacked with below-seasonal temperatures during the peak of the fall season, with Alberta being cut down the middle between above and below-seasonal.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate much of fall; however, The Weather Network warns that just like every other fall, shots of “early winter-like weather and possibly even a more extended stretch of cold temperatures before warmer-than-normal weather returns for the end of fall and into the beginning of winter.” Keep those toques and mittens handy!

The Weather Network is also calling for drier-than-normal conditions across southern parts of Alberta (including Calgary), but near-normal precipitation is expected elsewhere (including Edmonton).

Looking even further into the weather future, TWN expects the second half of November and into December will see above-normal temperatures in much of Canada, including all of Alberta.

So, there you have it.

Be sure to get out and enjoy all the fall and Halloween things to do across Alberta before it is too late — you never know when you will wake up to a blanket of snow outside!