Extension between Flames and Hanifin may still happen: report

Don’t rule out a potential contract extension between the Calgary Flames and defenceman Noah Hanifin just yet.

Hanifin, who is a pending UFA, has been on the trade block for some time now. The Flames had aspirations to sign him to an extension, but given how quiet things were, the assumption was that he wished to go elsewhere. That may not entirely be the case.

During last night’s game between the Flames and Seattle Kraken, Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie spoke with Eric Francis and Cory Sarich during the second intermission about Hanifin’s future. Leslie mentioned that while it may not be likely, an extension hasn’t been ruled out just yet.

Hanifin, 27, is currently on a deal that carries a cap hit of $4.95 million. He has far exceeded that figure this season and could receive close to $8 million on the open market. If the Flames do make one final attempt to keep him, the offer won’t be a cheap one.

Through 61 games this season, Hanifin has 11 goals and 35 points. His plus/minus of +13 leads all defencemen on the Flames’ active roster, while his average of 23:46 minutes per game is second among his teammates to only Rasmus Andersson.

Given his big minutes and strong abilities at both ends of the ice, Hanifin holds high value should the Flames trade him. Several teams are said to have interest, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils.

Should the Flames hold onto Hanifin, it would suggest that management believes this team is capable of pushing for the playoffs. They saw a five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Seattle Kraken last night, meaning they are seven points shy of the Nashville Predators for a wild-card position with just one game in hand.

Ideally, the Flames would move Hanifin for a big package similar to the Elias Lindholm deal, as it would greatly help improve the future. However, if the asking price isn’t met by other teams, it sounds like an extension remains a possibility.