5 most expensive homes hosting open houses this weekend in Calgary (PHOTOS)

RebeccaPavlik/Shutterstock

Calgary is home to some stunning areas and some unbelievable houses, some of which are available right now.

Not all of us can shop in these price ranges, but sometimes it’s just fun to look.

Here are the top five most expensive homes that are hosting open houses in Calgary this weekend.

72 Spring Valley Way SW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Open house hate: October 15, noon to 3 pm
  • Sales price: $2,998,000
  • Five bedrooms
  • Seven bathrooms

27 Aspen Ridge Court SW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Open house date: October 15, 11 am to 1 pm
  • Sales price: $2,699,999
  • Four bedrooms
  • Five bathrooms

7108 Bow Crescent

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Open house date: October 15, 11 am to 2 pm; October 16, 1 to 4 pm
  • Sales price: $2,699,000
  • Three bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms

1660 St Andrews Place NW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Open house date: October 15, 2:30 to 4 pm
  • Sales price: $2,499,900
  • Four bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms

11 Elveden Place SW

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

Realtor.ca

  • Open house date: October 16, 2 to 4:30 pm
  • Sales price: $2,275,000
  • Five bedrooms
  • Seven bedrooms
