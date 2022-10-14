5 most expensive homes hosting open houses this weekend in Calgary (PHOTOS)
Oct 14 2022, 8:25 pm
Calgary is home to some stunning areas and some unbelievable houses, some of which are available right now.
Not all of us can shop in these price ranges, but sometimes it’s just fun to look.
Here are the top five most expensive homes that are hosting open houses in Calgary this weekend.
72 Spring Valley Way SW
- Open house hate: October 15, noon to 3 pm
- Sales price: $2,998,000
- Five bedrooms
- Seven bathrooms
27 Aspen Ridge Court SW
- Open house date: October 15, 11 am to 1 pm
- Sales price: $2,699,999
- Four bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
7108 Bow Crescent
- Open house date: October 15, 11 am to 2 pm; October 16, 1 to 4 pm
- Sales price: $2,699,000
- Three bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
1660 St Andrews Place NW
- Open house date: October 15, 2:30 to 4 pm
- Sales price: $2,499,900
- Four bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
11 Elveden Place SW
- Open house date: October 16, 2 to 4:30 pm
- Sales price: $2,275,000
- Five bedrooms
- Seven bedrooms