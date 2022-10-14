5 most expensive homes hosting open houses this weekend in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Calgary is home to some stunning areas and some unbelievable houses, some of which are available right now.

Not all of us can shop in these price ranges, but sometimes it’s just fun to look.

Here are the top five most expensive homes that are hosting open houses in Calgary this weekend.

Open house hate: October 15, noon to 3 pm

Sales price: $2,998,000

Five bedrooms

Seven bathrooms

Open house date: October 15, 11 am to 1 pm

Sales price: $2,699,999

Four bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Open house date: October 15, 11 am to 2 pm; October 16, 1 to 4 pm

Sales price: $2,699,000

Three bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Open house date: October 15, 2:30 to 4 pm

Sales price: $2,499,900

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms