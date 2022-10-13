Rent prices in Calgary continue to rise with prices up 25% from last year

Rent prices saw a slight increase in Calgary over the past month continuing our drastic rise from last year’s prices.

The price for a one-bedroom in Calgary went up 2.1% from last month to $1,480. That brings the year-over-year increase to 28.7%.

The good news is the rent price for a two-bedroom place in Calgary stayed the same at $1,710. The bad news is that keeps it at a 24.8% increase from last year.

Those percentages seem really high, but just remember that it is a whole lot worse in other parts of the country.

In terms of rent prices, Calgary sits tied with Montreal for 15th in the country.

Vancouver leads the way in both one and two-bedroom prices at $2,500 and $3,630 respectively.

Toronto is second with Burnaby moving into a tie with Victoria for third.

Between them, Ontario and BC hold 13 of the top 14 spots on the list. Halifax is the lone city not in those two provinces in the top 14, sitting in a tie for 8th with Barrie.

In terms of the biggest risers, Windsor ranked as the 18th priciest city and had the largest growth rate in the nation with one-bedroom rent jumping 6.1% to $1,390. St. Catharines was the 11th most expensive with one-bedroom rent climbing 5.8% to $1,640. London was 14th with one-bedroom rent growing 5.5% to $1,540.

As for the places that saw the biggest decreases. Québec rent was the 20th most expensive and experienced the largest monthly decline, falling 4.5% to $1,050. Hamilton ranked as the 13th priciest city with one-bedroom rent dipping 3.6% to $1,590. Winnipeg was 19th with one-bedroom rent decreasing 3.6% to $1,070.

The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country. Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 24 most populous metro areas, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the market. The report is based on all data available in the month prior to publication.