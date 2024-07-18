Ex-Flames star Tkachuk has epic day with the Stanley Cup

Ex-Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk seemed to make the most out of his day spent with the Stanley Cup.

The 26-year-old played a big part in the Florida Panthers winning the Cup this season, registering six goals and 22 points in 24 games. Yesterday marked his day with arguably the greatest trophy in sports, and he seemed to have an excellent time.

Things began with this post from the NHL. After getting out of bed for the day, the Panthers star then took the Cup to his former elementary school in St. Louis, much to the thrill of all the young students in attendance.

Matthew Tkachuk brought the #StanleyCup to his elementary school in St. Louis. 🥹 📸: villaduchesne/IG pic.twitter.com/PIY3mY4dfa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 18, 2024

Matthew Tkachuk is giving these kids a thrill with the Stanley Cup trophy. Watch this exchange with Joe. pic.twitter.com/wCuQjyaDXd — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) July 18, 2024

“When I found out about the support for myself during the Stanley Cup and during the playoffs with the Blues being out, everyone supporting me and my team, that meant so much to me,” Tkachuk said. “I’ve dreamt of this day my entire life, being able to bring the Cup back to St. Louis and celebrating it with everybody that’s gotten me to where I am right now. This has been an incredible time and is something that I’ll remember forever.”

To no surprise, Tkachuk brought the Cup to his house, where he rang a bell to announce it was in the building, while also giving his sister, a drink from it.

Matthew Tkachuk had his day with the Cup on Wednesday. He and Keith were feeding Taryn some Stanley refreshments 😅 (via IG/taryntkachuk) pic.twitter.com/vHhDClNHCu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 17, 2024

Since joining the Panthers in an offseason trade two summers ago, Tkachuk has been to two straight Stanley Cup Finals. While his success has undoubtedly been painful for Flames fans, this year’s win was one they were willing to accept, given that they were able to do so against the Edmonton Oilers. Tkachuk even gave a quick shutout to Flames fans after winning it all.

“Shout out to my fans in Calgary,” he said. “You know I couldn’t let Edmonton win.”

"Shout out to my fans in Calgary. You know I couldn't let Edmonton win." – Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/QvnasdfH4c — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2024

Since Tkachuk essentially forced his way out of Calgary, the Flames have had their fair share of struggles and are now in a rebuilding state. That may not prove to be the worst situation, however, as they have been able to accumulate plenty of good prospects and many draft picks, which should allow them to become a very good team in the not-so-distant future.