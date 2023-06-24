Ex-Flames defenceman rips into current players not wanting to re-sign

Darryl Sutter may not have been the only problem within the Calgary Flames’ locker room this season.

Former Flames defenceman Rhett Warrener has, at times in the past, been critical of the overall chemistry of the players in the dressing room. Now, after learning that four players in, Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, Noah Hanifin, and Tyler Toffoli, are all leaning towards not re-signing, Warrener wasn’t shy to give candid thoughts on the entire situation.

“They should’ve traded these f*cks last year if they don’t want to be part of it,” Warrener said on the Barnburner podcast. “This isn’t a new thing… The coach was supposed to be the issue. It was painted that that guy was the issue. So you get rid of the issue, and everyone’s still running for the f*cking doors.”

Warrener wasn’t done there, either. He seemed to take some shots at former general manager Brad Treliving for not moving players this past season.

“It’s bulls*it because somebody knew something,” Warrener said. “Why in the eff was it not dealt with last year. You can’t tell me this is a new curve. If these idiots that were running things didn’t know that this was a sh*t storm last December, why wasn’t it pulled apart? They weren’t in an eff’n playoff position. They could’ve dumped guys before the trade deadline, gotten picks for this year. It could’ve been totally handled differently. This is bulls*it, and the fans have to suffer with it, and [Craig] Conroy has to deal with it.”

Many Flames fans are feeling Warrener’s frustrations, as they all believed that firing Sutter would fix the issues that were thought to have been going on in the dressing room. Perhaps, as Warrener alluded to, this isn’t a new thing. If that’s the case, shaking this group up and entering into more of a rebuilding phase may be the best direction to go for Conroy.