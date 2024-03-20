Ex-Flames defenceman Akim Aliu attempting pro hockey comeback

Former Calgary Flames player Akim Aliu is attempting to make a comeback to professional hockey.

Aliu, 34, suited up for seven games with the Flames split between the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, registering two goals and three points. He continued to bounce around between the minors and different professional leagues in Europe before retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Hearing Akim Aliu is returning to the ice.#sjsharks GM Mike Grier confirmed today he is signing Aliu to an AHL tryout deal for remainder of the season with @sjbarracuda. Aliu last played pro in 2020 in Czechia and has battled through years of surgeries and rehab, but his dream… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 20, 2024

As reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the San Jose Sharks have signed Aliu to an AHL tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

“We wanted to give him an opportunity to see what he can do,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier explained. Grier also mentioned that he expects Aliu to join the San Jose Barracuda in the next day or two.

Aliu became a well-known figure in the hockey community after he announced in November of 2019 that the then-Flames head coach had directed racial slurs at him years prior in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. After an investigation, Peters resigned and has not coached in the NHL since.

Since coming forward with Peters’ comments, Aliu has made it his goal to address racism in hockey culture. He co-founded The Hockey Diversity Alliance in 2020 with now Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane. Kane has since left the group, but several other current and former NHLers remain a part of it, including Trevor Daley, Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba, Nazem Kadri, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart, and Joel Ward.

What comes of this opportunity for Aliu remains to be seen. At the very least, he should be afforded a good look, as the Barracuda have little to play for to close out the season. Their 18-29-11 record has them 31st in league standings. With only 14 games remaining, playoffs are out of the question for them, making this a very low-risk signing by Grier and the rest of his management team.