Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary

Keep your eye on the sky! Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Calgary.

The weather agency warns that thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will have the potential to produce large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain.

The threat of severe weather is expected to continue through Tuesday evening, with a chance of rain spilling into Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.