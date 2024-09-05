VentureJobs

Become a world-class traveller: Emirates is hiring in Calgary

Sep 5 2024
If you’ve been spending the summer jetting off across the world (or wishing you were), you may have considered what it would be like to travel as part of your full-time job. Well, an opportunity is coming to Calgary soon that could help make that dream a reality.

The world’s largest international airline, Emirates, is hosting a big cross-Canada cabin crew recruitment initiative, and one of the stops is Calgary.

It kicked off in Toronto at the end of August and three more dates in different cities are still coming up. The recruitment tour will stop in Calgary on September 8, before stopping in  Toronto on September 21, and is set to wrap up in Vancouver on September 23.

A career with the airline promises outstanding benefits, a wide range of employee development programs, a tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, excellent medical coverage, and exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

The Dubai-based airline recommends interested applicants bring an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) and a recent photograph, as well as pre-registering for a smoother experience. Learn more about employment requirements here. This is a day-long event, so come prepared!

Emirates Calgary Open Days

When: September 8 at 9 am
Where: The Westley Calgary Downtown — 630 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Registration: Interested candidates are advised to register here

Emma Kilburn-Smith

Emma Kilburn-Smith is the Calgary news writer for the Daily Hive. She is an experienced journalist and content creator with a passion for stories about arts and local business. In addition to her journalism work, Emma also moonlights as an artist and small business owner, embroidering on old photos and postcards she finds in antique stores around the world.

