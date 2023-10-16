Some serious luck: Alberta man wins the lottery twice in one month

An Alberta man had some serious luck on his side when he netted two lottery wins in a little over a month span earlier this year, winning a grand total of $163,000.

Dale MacMillan of Banff first won $21,928.90 on Poker Lotto and All In on

February 24. Just over a month later on March 31, he won the game again, this time

taking home a $141,174.70 prize.

MacMillian told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming his prize that he was stunned by his win, saying he “couldn’t believe it,” and adding that he held onto

to his winning ticket since March.

The winner said he hasn’t made any big plans for his windfall yet but has an idea to get himself started.

“At this point, I’m really only thinking about investing for my retirement,” he said.

MacMillan purchased his (second) winning ticket from the Petro Canda Banff location at 302 Lynx Street in Banff.

His Poker Lotto hand matched a Royal Flush, winning $10,000, plus the $131,174.70 All In jackpot.