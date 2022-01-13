CuratedTravel

Get back to nature with this "earth house" Airbnb just outside of Calgary (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday city life, a unique Airbnb just outside of Calgary is providing guests with a fix.

This “earth house” eco-cabin allows you to get off the grid, reconnect with nature, and enjoy the simple things in life. “You will find peace and quiet of a rare kind,” promises the Airbnb listing, and it looks absolutely magical.

The Airbnb offers all the basic comforts you could need and is located on 40 acres of working ranch land between Calgary and Canmore.

In true off-the-grid fashion, there are no washroom facilities or electricity in the cabin; however, the host provides candles and LED lights, and there’s a charmingly rustic outhouse for when nature calls.

A short 15-minute drive will get you to the town of Cochrane, where you’ll find all the amenities, and the cabin is a five-minute drive from the Trans-Canada Highway — from there, you’ll get to the mountains in about 45 minutes.

Inside, the Airbnb offers a fully stocked kitchen with a dining table and chairs, one queen bed, one single bed, and a sofa bed, a wood-burning stove, and comfortable furniture for lounging on.

There is running water in the cabin from May to October, and in the cooler months, water is provided in jugs. A cold ground box is located just behind the cabin for your cooler and items that need to be refrigerated, and there are even farm-fresh eggs available for $7/dozen.

Outside, there’s a fire pit that boasts great views, and guests are invited to explore the massive property (you can even cross-country ski or snowshoe in the winter). You might even see some wildlife or farm animals, including sheep, horses, chickens, and ducks.

If you’re ready to embrace the simple life, this “earth house” Airbnb just 20 minutes from Calgary is for you.

What are you waiting for? Book your stay ASAP and prepare to truly relax and unwind away from the city.

