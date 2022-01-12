Watch the snow fall at this geodome Airbnb just outside of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

A unique Airbnb just outside of Edmonton is providing guests with one heck of a winter getaway.

Imagine being snuggled in bed with a warm fire going while you look up at the stars or as it gently snows. A geodome Airbnb just outside of Wetaskiwin can offer all that and more.

The 220-square-foot geodome is the most glamorous way to go off the grid and take in some peaceful views. It’s enchanting!

The interior is comprised of a swing chair, a resort-quality Haven queen bed, futon, propane fireplace, and a star constellation projector lamp for ambiance. Bring those card and board games and get into it!

Outside, guests can use a propane camp stove or a fire pit to cook meals.

The place is complete with curtains and a commercial-grade tempered glass door that locks. Guests will have to bring their own drinking water and camping food.

There is an outhouse for visitors on the property.

So, there you have it.

Embrace the wilderness and do it in style, too. This Airbnb is a must-stay this winter.