11 cosy Alberta cabins to rent for a winter getaway close to home

We Albertans are blessed with a beautiful backyard, and now is the perfect time to explore it with a winter cabin getaway close to home.

Everyone loves a cosy cabin, and they are perfect for a winter staycation in Alberta. Check out this roundup of some of the best ones you can take your friends and family to.

This family cabin boasts four bedrooms and bathrooms and offers a stunning deck that is perfect for enjoying a sunrise with a cup of coffee. Visitors can go skating or ice fishing on the lake nearby, snuggle up in the cabin and enjoy a movie or some card games — just peak winter cabin activities. If you are planning on bringing your dog the owners would like to know before-hand, and can provide two dog beds as well. Accommodations galore!

Where: White Sands, Alberta

This cozy, comfortable and quiet upscale cabin sits on 80 secluded acres and is surrounded by old-growth forest and beautiful mountain views. You can cross country ski or go snowshoeing and be awed by the peace and quiet that gives the cabin a ton of charm. In the winter months, guests will need a 4WD vehicle or snow tires due to the steep and sometimes icy driveway.

Where: Foothills No. 31, Alberta

The Deer House is an authentic log cabin on our beautiful and private 30-acre property. It has five comfortable bedrooms, two bathrooms, living spaces featuring a large sunroom and cozy stone fireplace. It’s the winter cabin of your dreams, so grab the family or some friends and get out there for a truly great outdoors experience.

Where: Bragg Creek, Alberta

Nestled on the shores of Crimson Lake, just outside of Rocky Mountain House, this three-bed one-bath cabin is the perfect getaway without venturing too far away from civilization. The lake is just a short walk away, perfect to do some skating or ice fishing and then return to the cabin for some drinks and games.

Where: Crimson Lake, Alberta

Accommodating up to 14 people, this massive cabin near Nordegg offers two washrooms, a full size kitchen, large dining area, ample seating, and nature out every window. Be on the lookout for deer, moose and coyotes travelling through the area. It’s nature in your own backyard and certainly a cabin to check out this winter.

Where: Nordegg, Alberta

Wake up to the views of the Rockies at this cabin in north Nordegg. The chalet is fully equipped with all the amenities of home, and is a stellar staycation for those looking for the perfect weekend or weekday getaway.

Where: Nordegg, Alberta

This cabin backs right onto Sylvan Lake, offering lake views and the best access possible. Wake up, have your morning coffee and head out the door straight to the lake for some ODR or ice fishing. The fireplace inside makes for ample winter cabin vibes. So curl up on the couch and enjoy it!

Where: Sylvan Lake, Alberta

This cabin offers impressive views of the surrounding mountains of the Crowsnest Pass while backing onto a private forest. There is excellent access to Pass Powderkeg Ski Hill Area for ski activities, a perfect spot to stay for a trip to the hill.

Where: Crowsnest Pass, Alberta

Nestled in the foothills of the Rockies right beside Kananaskis Country, this cabin makes for a romantic weekend getaway with its fireplace, patio and private backyard.

Where: Turner Valley, Alberta

This log cabin is located on Vincent Lake, offering stunning views of the stars at night and ample opportunities to take in some winter activities. Go ahead and book; the lake is calling your name.

Where: Vincent Lake, Alberta

This 5,000 square foot cabin can host up to 15 people with 10 bedrooms. It’s right off Lake Wabamun and boasts one acre of land with gorgeous trees and plenty of privacy. Enjoy the hot tub, wood-burning fireplace and massive living room. This is an elegant way to spend a weekend this winter.

Where: Seba Beach, Alberta