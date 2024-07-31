A tip led police to discover almost $10,000 worth of drugs and a pretty unique hidden storage unit in Calgary.

The “drug dresser” was found during a detailed search that included multiple residences in Douglas Park Boulevard SE and Elbow Drive SW, as well as a Dodge Ram Rebel truck.

During the search, over $9,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and Fentanyl were found. In addition to the drugs, police also found $1,105 cash, scales, baggies, cell phones and a soda can with a false bottom.

While conducting their search of one of the residences, officers spotted magnets in the suspect’s bedroom near the brightly coloured dresser. The magnets unlocked internal mechanisms when slid across the top of the dresser that opened a false top where drugs were stored.

Jada Dee Pearce has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime and is scheduled to appear in court on August 2.