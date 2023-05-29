Semi driver in Alberta fined nearly $700 for speeding through construction zone

RCMP in southern Alberta handed out a nearly $700 fine to a semi-truck driver last Friday after they were caught speeding through a construction zone.

Milk River RCMP says on the afternoon of May 26, Mounties received a call from a Volker Steven highway crew member.

They said that they set up a three-kilometre-long construction zone for CP Rail, who was working on the train crossing near Coutts, and vehicles were not slowing down.

Milk River RCMP responded and 10 violation tickets were issued to drivers who were speeding through this construction zone with workers present.

The following day, officers went back to the area and 35 more tickets were handed out for the same offence.

You might also like: A neighbourhood in California has streets named after Alberta cities

A city in Alberta was just named one of the most affordable in Canada

A piece of Oilers history is up for grabs and it just saw a $400K price drop (PHOTOS)

Among those ticketed was a transport truck driver that was stopped for driving 88 km/hr in the 50 km/hr speed zone.

“This carried a fine of $696,” RCMP added.

Milk River RCMP is reminding motorists to slow down and abide by speed limits in construction zones.