7,000+ residents in Drayton Valley ordered to evacuate as nearby wildfire rages

An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Drayton Valley as a nearby wildfire rages, according to an Alberta Emergency Alert.

The alert was issued Thursday evening due to an out-of-control wildfire southeast of Drayton Valley, which has a population of more than 7,000.

“All residents in the area of Township Road 484 North to Township Road 494, and North Saskatchewan River West to Range Road 80 must evacuate immediately. This includes the entire Town of Drayton Valley,” the alert stated.

“Evacuate via Highway 22 North to Highway 624. Follow 624 to Tomahawk. Follow 624 East towards Stony Plain,” it added.