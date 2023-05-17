Calgary's air quality is worse than Delhi right now

Wildfire smoke continues to cause problems with Calgary’s air quality, making it worse than some highly polluted areas across the world.

According to IQAir’s map, the worst area of Calgary has a rating of 288, which is in the “unhealthy” category. The higher the number, the more unhealthy it is.

That number is higher than the index for the five cities that ranked the worst in air quality in 2022.

Lahore, Pakistan, had the worst air quality last year. Its score today is 153, 135 points healthier than Calgary.

Hotan, China, had the second-highest Air Quality Index number last year. It is almost 200 points lower than Calgary at 93 today.

You might also like: You won't be able to visit a popular waterfall in the Alberta Rockies this summer

Wildfire smoke is choking up this Canadian city and it’s eerie (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A special air quality statement issued for Calgary due to "widespread smoke"

Bhiwadi and Delhi in India were number three and four respectively last year for poor air quality. Bhiwadi’s index today is 130 and Delhi’s is 165.

Rounding out the bottom five last year was Peshawar, Pakistan. Its index today is listed as moderate at 83, which is over 200 points better than Calgary.

Other major cities that have a lower index than Calgary’s 288 include Beijing (65), Dubai (65), and Jakarta (130).

Environment and Climate Change Canada continue to have a special air quality statement out for Calgary.

The Calgary air quality is still in the “Very High Risk” area. It was supposed to improve today but the forecast remains troubling for the next couple of days.

Calgary is expected to be in the high-risk zone for the rest of today, while tomorrow is anticipated to see a moderate risk.