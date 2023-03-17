A GoFundMe to support the families of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty this week has taken off.

Less than 24 hours after its creation, the campaign has already raised over $130,000, and the number just keeps going up.

Along with the financial support a lot of people are also sending their thoughts to those involved.

One person commented on the fundraiser says, “My deepest condolences. My daughter is a constable with EPS and we have all shed tears for you today. Our hearts are truly broken for you.”

Another states, “Heartbreaking. My thoughts went to the real people that touch your life everyday, hockey coach, referee, daughter’s friend that makes you smile. Police are heroes and help people they don’t even know.”

Funds raised will go to the Edmonton Police Foundation, which in turn will provide the funds to the families to assist with the costs of upcoming expenses.

In partnership with @YEGPA, we have started a @gofundme page for the families of Cst. Ryan and Cst. Jordan.

To support their families during this difficult time, go to https://t.co/kFjSf2ySKd.

— Edmonton Police Foundation (@edmpolicefdn) March 16, 2023

On March 16 at 12:47 am, Constables Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, responded to a family dispute at an apartment building near 114th Avenue and 132nd Street in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

Upon arrival, Jordan and Ryan approached the suite and were shot at. Edmonton Police chief Dale McFee said they did not have a chance to fire their weapons.

The two were rushed to hospital by their own officers but were declared deceased upon arrival.

Jordan had been with the EPS for eight and a half years, and Ryan was a member of the EPS for five and a half years.

The young male suspect is also dead, from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The female who called the police was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in stable condition.

Police will provide additional detail, as well as funeral and procession details, at a later date.

Tributes and support for the fallen officers poured in from across the country on Thursday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offering his condolences.

Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 16, 2023

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith offered her condolences and support to the Edmonton Police Service, adding flags at the legislature would be lowered to half-mast.

“Alberta would not be the great province it is today without the support of the courageous men and women who patrol our streets every day to keep our communities protected. The province is here to support the Edmonton Police Service during this tragic loss,” Smith stated.