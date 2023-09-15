Smith announces $2K in relief for parents impacted by massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary

Premier Danielle Smith spoke to Albertans Friday morning for the first time since the massive E. coli outbreak involving Calgary daycares was declared.

Smith was joined by Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton, and Dr. Mark Joffe, chief medical officer of health, at a news conference Friday morning.

Joffe added that it appears the number of patients in the hospital has stabilized over the past few days, with 12 patients in the hospital, a decrease from eight compared to two days ago. Six patients are receiving dialysis.

There are also more than 330 confirmed E. coli cases, along with 26 secondary transmissions of the outbreak, including other children, parents, and a grandparent.

Parents will receive a one-time compassionate payment of $2,000 per child. “Our goal is to get the money to parents as quickly as we can,” Smith stated.

Smith also added she expects the daycares that were affected to see the hardships the families have gone through and to reimburse them the fees for the days the children have spent out of care.

The E. coli outbreak was declared on September 4 for six locations of the Fueling Brains daycare and five additional sites connected by the central kitchen after a dozen people landed in hospital.

A report released on Tuesday detailed cockroaches found in the Calgary kitchen, which are at the centre of the outbreak.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition calling on action and presence from the premier regarding the outbreak, saying that “surely the suffering of our children merits more communication than a single tweet.”

Symptoms to watch for surrounding E. coli include diarrhea, which may be bloody, stomach pain, and vomiting. These symptoms often start between one and 10 days after eating food contaminated with E.coli.

Most people who contract E. coli will improve on their own without specific treatment, but there is a risk of developing more severe complications. Children, older adults, and immunocompromised people are more likely to experience complications.