Alberta lottery player now a multimillionaire after mega $17 million win

Someone in Alberta struck it big last night, netting a massive $17 million Lotto Max jackpot win. Cha-ching!
Last night’s Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased somewhere in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 32 and 37.
The wins in Alberta don’t stop there — the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says a ticket purchased in Calgary won $250,000, and another ticket sold somewhere in the province won $100,000! The winning Extra number was 5609332.
The winners have one year to claim their prize and can start their claim by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.
The WCLC says September has been a huge month for Alberta — as has all of 2023 — for Lotto Max wins in the province.
In the past year, Albertans have taken home over $242.6 million in jackpots and Maxmillions prizes alone. That includes the $50 million jackpot win in Edmonton just last Tuesday, the $35 million win in Edmonton on July 25, and the $55 million prize won on April 25 in Lethbridge.