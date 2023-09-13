Alberta lottery player now a multimillionaire after mega $17 million win

Someone in Alberta struck it big last night, netting a massive $17 million Lotto Max jackpot win. Cha-ching!

Last night’s Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket purchased somewhere in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 9, 12, 13, 32 and 37.

The wins in Alberta don’t stop there — the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says a ticket purchased in Calgary won $250,000, and another ticket sold somewhere in the province won $100,000! The winning Extra number was 5609332.

The winners have one year to claim their prize and can start their claim by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.

The WCLC says September has been a huge month for Alberta — as has all of 2023 — for Lotto Max wins in the province.

