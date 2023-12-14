"This can't be real, right?" Calgarians not buying golfing councillor's apology

After Ward 13’s Dan McLean faced sanctions for partially missing a Calgary City Council meeting to hit the links at a golf tournament, the City councillor has sent an apology letter.

The letter was a requirement in the integrity commissioner’s report that recommended he should be reprimanded for skipping the meeting.

McLean, who was sanctioned earlier this week, wrote that he accepts full responsibility for his actions in the letter that was posted to social media.

“While I understand the importance of my presence at the Council meeting, I also felt that the industry golf tournament was an important opportunity to discuss our housing affordability crisis with members of our home building industry,” McLean wrote in the letter.

“In an effort to fulfill both commitments, I made the decision to attend part of the City Council meeting remotely, along with other councillors, and I assure you that I took every possible measure to stay engaged and informed during this Council meeting.”

His apology, however, hasn’t been received well. Jasmine Mian, Calgary’s Ward 3 councillor, took to social media to express her frustrations with how McLean framed the situation.

“This isn’t about remote work. Prioritizing a Shane Homes golf tournament over being in council is wrong. Full stop,” she wrote on X.

“Some people are showing up to work, other people are campaigning. I’ve heard your excuse that other [councillors] were there too — by all means, let us know who!”

McLean has repeatedly stated that he wasn’t the only councillor at the tournament, but has yet to name any others.

Mian isn’t the only one who’s taken issue with McLean’s apology or the situation. Calgarians on Reddit have been telling him how they really feel about what’s been happening.

This is the second time during his term that McLean has faced sanctions while serving on Council.