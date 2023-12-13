For a second time during his term, Ward 13 Councillor Dan McLean is facing sanctions from Calgary City Council.

The south Calgary councillor was golfing at the Shane Homes Golf Tournament at the

Heritage Pointe Golf Course earlier this summer while attending a City Council meeting on July 26 remotely.

According to Integrity Commissioner Ellen-Anne O’Donnell, those actions violated the Code of Conduct for elected officials.

“The complainant alleged that Councillor McLean did not follow the protocol

for attending meetings remotely. He did not advise the meeting when he was

stepping away or absent,” reads O’Donnell’s report of findings and recommendations.

“The complainant submitted that Councillor McLean attended the golf

tournament with the full knowledge that the council meeting was scheduled at

1 pm that day.”

The complainant, who was at the July 26 meeting, alleged that during the meeting, a video appeared on McLean’s feed showing two persons on a moving golf cart.

McLean said that he was not alone at the tournament but did not say who he was with.

According to the integrity commissioner, he gave the following reason for attending the tournament and skipping out on the meeting:

“I was invited to the event as Councillor for Ward 13 and I felt it was important to attend this event as many of the attendees were Calgary business leaders who were doing development and business in Ward 13.”

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to McLean for an official comment but has not heard back in time for publication.

The report alleges that McLean appeared to be distracted during the meeting as he did not respond to roll call and failed to vote on a motion.

The Ward 13 councillor was also sanctioned and stepped back from City Council committees and boards following racist videos that surfaced on social media in November of last year.

In the report, O’Donnell recommends a moderate sanction that includes a letter of reprimand addressed to McLean from the mayor on behalf of City Council.

Along with that, a letter signed by McLean where he accepts responsibility for the decision that had a negative impact on City Council, and that includes an apology from him to City Council and City Administration, must be delivered to the chief administrative officer for internal publication within 30 days.