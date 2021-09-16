Health Canada issues recall for brand of milk over sanitizer residue

Health Canada has issued a recall for a brand of milk after the Canada Food Inspection Agency discovered sanitizer residue in the products.

The recall for Dairyland brand 1% Partly Skimmed Milk was issued on September 15. According to Health Canada, sanitizer residue was found in the milk.

The affected products were sold in four-litre jugs and have a best before date of September 21.

Manufactured by Saputo Dairy, the recalled milk was sold in several provinces, including Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Health Canada did not specify how the milk came to be contaminated by sanitizer.

Daily Hive has contacted the Canada Food Inspection Agency and will update this story accordingly.