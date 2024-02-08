End of an era: CTV Calgary noon, weekend news shows axed in Bell Media layoffs

A beloved local news show has been scrapped as part of a major layoff announcement Thursday from its parent company, Bell Media.

CTV Calgary has ended its noon broadcasts, effective immediately, a source tells Daily Hive. It’s unclear the number of jobs this impacts.

The weekend newscasts were also cancelled, according to social media images posted Thursday.

Update from changes to local news at Bell Media pic.twitter.com/tCrK7O6uwt — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) February 8, 2024

They are among the many cancellations and changes that have come as a result of the company “adapting and moving forward.”

Those words were used in an open letter from Mirko Bibic, president and chief executive officer at BCE Inc. and Bell Canada.

CTV’s noon show is not the only shocking dismantling Thursday, as the company is also selling 45 radio stations, laying off 4,800 employees, and leaving many holes in local news coverage across the country.

This is a developing story.

With files from Claire Fenton