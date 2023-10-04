Riders hop into tunnel to flee after stabbing reported on CTrain

Calgary Police Services (CPS) says about 100 CTrain riders jumped into a tunnel after the train they were riding was stopped due to the report of a stabbing onboard.

CPS says at approximately 11 pm yesterday, police were called to 36th Avenue and Burnsland Road SE for reports of a stabbing that occurred on the CTrain as it was travelling northbound after departing the Erlton-Stampede station.

A passenger hit the emergency stop, causing the train to come to a stop inside the tunnel between Victoria Park and City Hall stations, forcing approximately 100 passengers to be displaced from the train while inside the tunnel.

Both northbound and southbound trains were stopped to ensure the safety of passengers while inside the tunnel, and additional transportation was arranged.

Police quickly responded and located the suspect, a 26-year-old man, and took him into custody. Charges are pending.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said in a news release.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the attack. At this time it is unknown if the accused and victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.