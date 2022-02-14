Here's what COVID-19 restrictions Alberta is set to remove next
Alberta is set to remove more COVID-19 restrictions in just a couple weeks’ time, Premier Jason Kenney announced last week.
On Monday, February 14, the last of the step 1 restrictions to roll back was implemented. That included mandatory masking requirements being removed for children age 12 and under in all settings and in schools for children and youth of any age.
If all goes according to plan, the province will move to step 2 on March 1, as long as hospitalization rates continue to trend downwards.
What restrictions will be removed?
Step 2 in the restrictions removal includes:
- Any remaining provincial school requirements removed
- Youth screening activities for entertainment and sports activities removed
- Capacity on all large venues and entertainment venues lifted
- Indoor and outdoor social gathering limits lifted
- Mandatory work-from-home requirements lifted
- Indoor masking no longer required by the province
Learn more about the steps to lift COVID-19 restrictions on the Government of Alberta website.
On Friday, Alberta reported 1,400 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the number of active infections in the province at 24,154.
As of February 10, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.3% have had two shots.