Here's who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Alberta

Eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Alberta has expanded to include more groups of people.

According to a media release from the Alberta government, emerging evidence and recent recommendations made by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization suggest that immunity levels and protection against severe outcomes may decline sooner in certain groups.

“Receiving a third dose will help boost immunity levels and improve protection,” reads the release.

Beginning Monday, November 8, the following Albertans can book their third dose of vaccine:

All Albertans ages 70 and older (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people age 18 and older (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

Frontline healthcare workers who received their first two doses less than eight weeks apart (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

Albertans who received two doses of AstraZeneca, or one dose of Jansen while abroad (at least six months after receiving their second dose)

Seniors living in congregate care (at least five months after receiving their second dose)

Individuals with eligible immunocompromising conditions (at least eight weeks after receiving their second dose)

“Anyone in the general population who receives a complete two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series can be confident that they have strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19,” states the release.

Beginning November 8, those who qualify for a third dose can book their appointments with Alberta Health Services and participating pharmacies using the province’s online booking tool, or by calling 811. Alternately, Albertans can call participating pharmacies or participating physicians’ offices to schedule their booster shot.

Individuals aged 18 and older who live on a First Nations reserve will also be able to access third doses through public health clinics or nursing stations on-reserve.

As of November 7, there have been 6,631,562 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. That includes 87.5% of eligible Albertans who have received at least one shot, and 81.2% who have had two doses of vaccine.