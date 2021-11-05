Alberta reports 466 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

Alberta health officials reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 6,386.

There are now 660 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of 17 since Thursday’s count of 677. Hospitalizations include 141 people currently in intensive care, a decrease of five.

There were five additional deaths related to the virus reported over the past 24 hours, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,142.

As of November 4, a total of 6,606,404 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Of vaccine-eligible Albertans, 87.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 80.9% are now fully immunized with two doses.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 325,983 confirmed cases of the disease have been found, including 316,455 infections that have since recovered.