This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Calgary

Ever had dreams of living on your own in the big city? Well, an online platform shows just how much it costs to live alone in Calgary.

Our city has a lot to offer, including major sporting events, incredible restaurants, tons of culture, live music, craft breweries, and history to boot. But those who live in Calgary know that the cost of living can really add up.

According to Numbeo, a platform that compares the cost of living in cities around the world, the average monthly budget for a single person in Calgary requires $1,571.9… before rent. The data included is all self-reported by Calgarians living in the city.

We broke down the monthly costs that a person renting alone in Calgary would face. Brace yourselves, folks.

These numbers are accurate as of February 2024 and are based on per-month averages.

Housing and utilities = $2,332.99 per month

According to Numbeo, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Calgary is $1,920.86.

Now, throw utilities on top of that rental price, and it’s up another $323.12 per month. Need WiFi? Prepare to pay another $89.01.

Add it all up and the total comes to $2,332.99 to live alone. Yikes.

Phone = $60.54 per month

According to Numbeo, the average phone plan is $60.54 a month. This includes calls and 10GB+ of data.

Transportation = $115 per month

As more and more workplaces return to the office, commuters are filling up Calgary Transit buses and CTrains again. A monthly unlimited pass for Calgary Transit costs $115.

If you’re living and working downtown, you might be able to forgo a monthly pass and choose to buy one-way transit tickets as needed ($3.70 per ticket). Lots of Calgarians walk or bike to work, but in the winter months, this is a much less desirable option.

Considering how these costs are already adding up, maybe it’s worth investing in a bike.

Groceries and household items = $398.96 per month

Taking Numbeo’s average Calgary prices for the standard market items, being purchased once a week, a total monthly grocery average comes to $398.96 for a single person in their 20s or 30s on a basic diet.

Entertainment and dining out = $300 per month

A lot of people move to the city for the culture and the nightlife, and Calgary is no exception, but seeing your bill might make you think twice about going out.

According to Numbeo, the average cost for two to dine out in Calgary at a mid-range restaurant is $100 for a three-course meal. Presumably, this price doesn’t include any alcoholic beverages, which would probably boost the price by about $15, assuming each person had one drink.

So, one evening of dining out will cost $115. Assuming that’s not the only day you head out, and perhaps you join friends for a couple of brunches, go to a concert, and maybe see a movie night or two, you’re looking at about $300 per month – at least.

Partying = $120 per month

You can expect to pay about $7.50 to $10 per drink in the city, depending on where and what you’re drinking.

Now that going out for a night of drinking is back on the table, assume you resume your regular drinking-with-friends activities — especially when you live alone. If you go out one night every weekend and enjoy two or three drinks each time, you’ll end up having spent about $120 each month on outings.

Health and fitness = $80.12 per month

Thinking about joining a gym or fitness group? Numbeo says Calgarians pay $80.12 on average.

Maybe you should consider turning your $2,332.99 per month rental apartment into a home gym. Or lift some milk jugs, squat in front of your couch, and skip the elevator by taking the stairs.

Coffee (from a coffee shop) = $60 per month

You can’t throw a rock without hitting a local coffee shop in Calgary, which is great for those of us who run on caffeine. It’s less great for our wallets.

Assuming you’re not opting for that fancy latte and just going for a large coffee, you’re looking at about $3 per cup. And say you’re getting one coffee per workday, that’s $60 per month. Could be time to invest in a coffee pot.

Extras = $125 per month

As much as financial advisors love to tell Millennials and Gen Z we’re just one avocado toast away from bankruptcy, we need to be able to live! And living comes with costs.

No matter how much you budget, there is always the chance that “extra” costs will crop up. Whether you’re having to fix a broken piece of technology, replace a part on your bike, or invest in a new pair of work shoes, we’re going to average this at $125 per month.

The Grand Total

So, how does it all add up?

Housing/utilities: $2,332.99

Phone: $60.54

Transportation: $115

Groceries/household items: $398.96

Entertainment/dining out: $300

Partying: $120

Health and fitness: $80.12

Coffee: $60

Extras: $125

Total: $3,592.61 per month and $43,111.32 annually

Numbeo says that the average monthly salary in Calgary is $4,821.01. After expenses, this leaves just under $1,228.4 per month to pay any additional bills such as student loans, credit card bills, and the like, along with saving up for travelling, a mortgage, and any emergencies that come up.

Most Calgarians know that the city is expensive to live alone in — especially as you get closer to downtown — so it’s no wonder that more and more people are heading for the suburbs or shacking up with a partner or roommate.