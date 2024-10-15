Conroy not having another Flames fire sale this season: report

Don’t expect the Calgary Flames to have another fire sale this season.

Craig Conroy has been the Flame’s GM for just 17 months but has already traded Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, Nikita Zadorov, and Jacob Markstrom.

The Flames are the surprise of the NHL so far this season, jumping out to a perfect 3-0-0 start. But even if they falter, Conroy won’t necessarily be looking to trade more veteran players like Nazem Kadri, MacKenzie Weegar, or Blake Coleman, according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.

He sees them as culture carriers.

“Craig Conroy sees those veterans as wanting to be part of this roster transition. He wants them to be part of this roster transition. He doesn’t want to tear it down to the studs,” LeBrun said on Insider Trading. “He’s trying to build the right culture in Calgary and wants those veterans around through that.”

The difference between the players LeBrun referenced and many of the players traded last season, is that they’re not on expiring contracts. Conroy could sing a different tune for the likes of Andrei Kuzmenko, Anthony Mantha, and Dan Vladar, who are each pending unrestricted free agents.