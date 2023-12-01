10 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this December

If you’re looking to switch jobs, December is a great time to start looking with so many companies hiring over the holiday season.

No matter your trade or unique skill set, you are bound to find a career listed here that could be a great fit. Companies across Calgary are looking to fill a variety of positions from human resources to sports and recreation roles. Check out the list to see if any of them call your name!

Pet Smart

Who: If there are any animal lovers looking for a job in the city, there are some great opportunities at PetSmart – well over 100! PetSmart is an American pet superstore chain with over 1,660 locations across North America. Its website says, “From dressing in matching costumes, to finding the perfect treats and toys, we innovate solutions and unique, must-have products to create more ways for pets to be a part of our everyday lives.”

Jobs: There are 133 positions listed in Calgary with everything from pet groomers to sales associates and a combination of part-time and full-time positions.

More: To learn more and apply click here

PetValu

Who: If you want to increase your chances of landing a gig working with animals, consider applying to PetValu too! With almost 40 years in the business and around 600 stores across Canada, it has also helped adopt more than 32,000 pets.

Jobs: There are nine job openings at the two locations in Calgary, including a sales associate.

More: For more information on the jobs available and to apply, click here

Bath & Body Works

Who: Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers, loved for its candles, soaps, and lotions. There are more than 1,600 retail locations in the US, and more than 400 stores and 30+ e-commerce sites worldwide.

Jobs: Bath & Body Works is looking for five stores in Calgary hiring for seasonal sales associates.

More: For more information and to apply, click here.

Lego Store

Who: If you’re really just a big kid at heart who still loves to build things, you’ll want to jump at these two job opportunities at the Lego Store in Calgary.

Jobs: The Lego Store is hiring for seasonal sales associates at Chinook Mall.

More: For more information on these positions, click here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available throughout the city that require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: The City of Calgary is hiring for dozens of positions across departments, including a water slide monitor, swim instructor, and communications specialist.

More: For more information and to apply, check out its website here.

Enmax

Who: Enmax is headquartered in Calgary and is a leading provider of electricity services, products, and solutions.

Jobs: There are four jobs available in Calgary right now, including a part-time customer service representative and operations specialist.

More: To learn more about the available jobs and apply, click here.

Atco

Who: Atco is a “one-stop provider of integrated energy, housing, transportation and infrastructure solutions.” Its broad range of available jobs reflects the diverse range of services the company offers. You’ll be part of a major company with around 7,100 employees.

Jobs: There are 17 jobs open in Calgary right now for a whole range of experiences, from advisor in customer happiness to executive assistant.

More: For the full listing of available jobs, click here.

Alberta Health Services

Who: If you’re passionate about the health and support of your fellow Albertans, you might find purpose in working for Alberta Health Services. With good benefits on offer as well, you’ll hopefully find fulfillment in helping others and being supported by a good company.

Jobs: AHS is offering tons of career opportunities for clinical, support services, and corporate professionals. You don’t necessarily need a medical degree to work for AHS – there are also positions available in food services.

More: For the full list of over 100 job openings, click here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well-known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe, it offers more than 700 flights per day and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: There are 14 jobs available across a variety of backgrounds ranging from product managers to first-officer pilots.

More: To view the full list of jobs, click here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: Calgary Sports and Entertainment is looking for a chef, catering server, and digital coordinator, among many other positions.

More: For a full list of positions and to apply, click here.