15 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary this March

Ready for a new start? We have a list of great companies hiring in Calgary, so update that resume and start looking.

Here are some major companies hiring for some great jobs in Calgary this March.

Who: Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation delivers excitement! Its mission is to connect people with sports and entertainment. Through its four pillars of customer service — courtesy, safety, cleanliness, and excitement — it creates an energetic work environment for all our employees. If an industry that’s fast-paced, dynamic, and passionate about guest experience excites you, then this may be the company for you.

Jobs: CSEC is hiring for 21 jobs right now including maintenance team member, ticketing coordinator, and game night assistant

Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Its mission is to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Education Records Assistant, HR Coordinator, Career Services Advisor, Data Science Mentor, Web Development Mentor, Data Science Instructor, Full-Time Web Instructor, Student Success Coordinator, Associate Product Manager, Product Manager, Learning Experience Designer, Subject Matter, Expert Cyber Security, Subject Matter Expert, Data Analytics/Data Science, Partnerships and Proposals Specialist, Marketing Administrative Assistant – 1 Year Contract, Intermediate Software Developer and a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who: The Town of Okotoks is a progressive corporation offering a challenging and dynamic workplace where collaboration, open communication, and teamwork assist the team in providing exceptional customer service.

Jobs: Okotoks is hiring for 16 jobs right now including planner, parks manager, and art gallery representative.

Jobs: It’s hiring for three positions.

Perks: Company-provided health advocate service, life insurance, disability insurance, medical, pharmacy, dental and vision, merchandise discount, and more.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active unique and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Senior Engineering Manager, Core Experience and Moderation, Senior Software Engineer, Crypto Security, Director of Engineering, Core Product, Staff Video Engineer – Consumer Products, Media Foundation, Senior Software Engineer, Backend Reddit X (Marketplace), Senior Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Client Account Manager, Mid-Market, Senior Android Engineer, Consumer Products, Senior Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Contextual Intelligence), Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Prediction), Staff Software Engineer, Machine Learning (Advertiser Optimization), Staff Engineer – Developer Experience, Staff Software Engineer, Backend (Ads Server Platform) Staff Software Engineer, Data Access, and more.

Perks: Reddit is a values-driven company with a mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world. It has intentionally created flexible benefits and offerings to foster a unique culture and empower employees to take advantage of them however is best suited to their needs. You can expect comprehensive health benefits, flexible unlimited vacation days, monthly global wellness days, family planning stipends and services, four+ months of paid parental leave, personal and professional development stipends, paid volunteer time off, and workspace and home office stipends.

Who: This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more.

Perks: AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff.

Who: This organization advocates for all drivers in the province of Alberta.

Jobs: There are over 20 positions in Calgary right now, including property claims adjuster, travel counsellor, and insurance advisor.

Perks: The AMA says its staff treats each other as friends and family, and benefits include paid vacation, sick days, volunteer days, and floater days. It provides health benefits, a fully employer-paid pension plan, and personal development programs.

Who: Amazon is a multinational conglomerate that focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

Jobs: It’s hiring for three positions in Balzac.

Perks: Amazon says it has a commitment to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, and employee discounts.

Who: This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years.

Jobs: It is hiring for several positions from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Calgary right now.

Perks: The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Jobs: Starbucks is hiring hundreds of positions in the Calgary area this March, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Perks: Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products.

Who: This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America.

Jobs: Enbridge is hiring for 24 positions in Calgary.

Perks: Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company.

Who: The University of Calgary is a bold and spirited institution that aims to be recognized as one of Canada’s top five research universities, grounded in innovative learning and teaching and fully engaged with the community.

Jobs: The University of Calgary is hiring for over 100 jobs.

Who: The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded in Edmonton.

Jobs: The Brick is hiring for two positions.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement.

Who: Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores.

Jobs: Walmart is hiring more than 150 positions in Calgary this month.

Perks: This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers.

Who: PolicyMe is Canada’s leading digital life insurance solution for Canadian families, making it easy to get a quote and apply for term life insurance online in 20 minutes or less. Through technology, PolicyMe is streamlining the traditional insurance process, removing barriers and inefficiencies to deliver a fully-underwritten life insurance policy that families deserve but with fewer steps and lower costs. Since launching in 2018, the Canadian insurtech has sold over $5 billion in life insurance coverage to Canadians.

Jobs: PolicyMe is currently hiring a Bilingual Licensed Life Insurance Advisor (remote), Intermediate Engineer- Fullstack (remote), Senior Engineer – Fullstack (remote), Junior Engineer- Fullstack (remote), and Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager (remote).

Perks: You’ll work for a fast-growing, technology company that offers a competitive salary, access to stock options, an annual Health Spend Account, four weeks of vacation, and L&D resources to accelerate professional development. The team is fully remote with optional access to an office in downtown Toronto.

