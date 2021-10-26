Coke Canada Bottling investing $11M in Calgary facility, expanding manufacturing

Coke Canada Bottling has announced that it will be investing $11 million in its Calgary facility to help meet increased consumer demand, innovation, and growth needs.

Calgary is home to Coke Canada Bottling’s Western Canada head office, with over 460 employees. The location includes a manufacturing facility and a distribution centre that operates 24 hours a day, six days per week.

The company locally produces 13 different packages and 40 different flavours across

four lines, including Coca-Cola, Canada Dry, Dasani, and A&W, totalling approximately 32 million cases of product a year.

A press release from Coke Canada Bottling says that the nearly $11 million capital investment in its Calgary manufacturing facility will give the company more capability to deliver product and sustainable packaging innovation, along with creating capacity for growth.

“As Calgary’s local bottler, we’re very committed to our mission to create a better future and deliver optimism for our employees, customers, consumers, and communities and investing in our local manufacturing facility is one of the ways we intend to do that,” said Todd Parsons, Coke Canada Bottling President and CEO, in the release.

“As a family-owned business, we’re committed to long-term growth,” he continued. “This investment is critical to our mission and will help us deliver product and packaging innovation for consumers as well as increase our manufacturing capabilities in Calgary for many years to come.”

The investment will be used to convert existing line manufacturing capabilities to allow for more recyclable secondary packaging and to install new equipment at the facility.

The new equipment is set to start up in the first quarter of 2022, with full production timed for the spring.

Product made locally in the Calgary facility is shipped to major markets across Western Canada, including Edmonton, Lethbridge, Cranbrook, Saskatoon, Regina, Brandon, and Winnipeg.

The Calgary location serves over 4,000 customers and injects approximately $160 million into the local economy through Calgary-based vendors and partners.

The team also has long-standing community relationships in Calgary with Ronald McDonald House and Big Brothers Big Sisters, and provides ongoing product donations to the Calgary Drop-In Centre and The Children’s Hospital.